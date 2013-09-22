Villa Savoye: The five points of architecture

Andrea Stinga shows us her latest creation in collaboration with visual artist Federico Gonzalez. The video illustrates Le Corbusier’s “Five Points of a New Architecture” on his masterpiece, Villa Savoye, constructed in 1929 like an example of each point.
"This is a personal project to show the five points of a new architecture proposed by Le Corbusier in 1926 and constructed in 1929."
Concept and animation: Andrea Stinga (ombuarchitecture.com).
Art Direction: Federico González (fedelpeye.tv).
Music: Glasstop - Jon Hopkins.
via Andrea Stinga