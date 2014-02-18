Zaha Hadid Architects have designed the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Heydar Aliyev Center hosts a variety of cultural programs, its design is a departure from the rigid and often monumental architecture of the former Soviet Union that is so prevalent in Baku, aspiring instead to express the sensibilities and diversity of Azeri culture.
Tuesday, February 18, 2014
