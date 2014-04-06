City of Dreams Hotel Tower, Cotai, Macau by Zaha Hadid

Lawrence Ho, Co-Chairman and CEO of Melco Crown Entertainment, described the new hotel tower as a “key milestone” and “iconic landmark for Cotai and Macau.” Created with Hadid’s signature curves, the building’s boldly exposed exoskeleton gives the tower its striking appearance and reduces the need for internal structural requirements. As a result, Hadid was able to create a series of dramatic interior spaces uninterrupted by structural elements, such as the nearly 100-foot high lobby atrium.
via dezeen
here more