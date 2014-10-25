A team of students at TU Delft in the Netherlands just unveiled an innovative transforming apartment that packs an amazing amount of functionality into just 538 square feet of space. Their Pop-Up interactive apartment can adapt and change in a moments’ notice to address the needs of its residents. The apartment's interior features a series of polypropylene panels that slide, fold and move to morph the space for dining, living, and sleeping.
Saturday, October 25, 2014
Pop up Interactive Apartment
author Yucel Sezen at 11:47 AM
labels animation, presentation