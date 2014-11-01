Saturday, November 1, 2014

THE SLEUK RITH INSTITUTE by ZAHA HADID



Zaha Hadid has launched a design for the Sleuk Rith Institute, the office's first project in Cambodia and its first ever wooden construction. The building, situated in Phnom Penh, will act as a genocide memorial and also provide space for a museum, research centre, graduate school, archive and library focused on the atrocities committed by the former Cambodian regime, Khmer Rouge.


