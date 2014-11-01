Zaha Hadid has launched a design for the Sleuk Rith Institute, the office's first project in Cambodia and its first ever wooden construction. The building, situated in Phnom Penh, will act as a genocide memorial and also provide space for a museum, research centre, graduate school, archive and library focused on the atrocities committed by the former Cambodian regime, Khmer Rouge.
Saturday, November 1, 2014
THE SLEUK RITH INSTITUTE by ZAHA HADID
author Yucel Sezen at 12:19 PM
labels animation, presentation, zaha hadid