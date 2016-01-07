“Oscar Niemeyer: The Man Who Built Brasilia”

With heavy use of concrete and free-flowing curves, Niemeyer’s buildings have become icons of modern architecture. This exhibition includes models, images and documentary clips that span his life’s work, from his early projects up to his death at age 104 in 2012.
Curator of the Museum Yuko Hasegawa wisely involved in the curatorial project Japanese architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa from SANAA, whose organic curves and spatial dynamism have been influenced by the Brazilian architect.
here more
here The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo web page