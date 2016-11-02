600 Collins Street by Zaha Hadid Architects

Located on the Western boundary of Melbourne’s Central Business District, at the nexus between Collins Street and the Docklands, 600 Collins Street is within an area of the city that is evolving into a new precinct in its own right.
With 420 apartments, offices, retail and public spaces, the 54-storey (178m) design has evolved from the city’s distinct urban fabric. A colonnade of sculptural curved columns on the Collins Street façade embodies the traditions inherent within the finest examples of historic architecture in Melbourne’s CBD.
